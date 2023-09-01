COLUMBIA COUNTY ( WJBF )- According to AAA, more than 90 million people will travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“Slow down and watch the road rage” said Robert Morin, traveling.

Travelers say it’s not only about driving safely, but beating the traffic….

“typically the longer we wait to get going the less traffic there is but the late you get there so this year leaving a little early getting their a little earlier but there’s been a little less traffic”

Morin also says they travel often, especially during the holidays, so Labor Day traffic is nothing new.

“at least once a month we’re going somewhere out of state or close to it”

AAA experts say the best times to travel are before 7 AM and after 6PM, when there is less traffic.

“leave a little early or a little later during the idle of the day is usually when we see the worst traffic if we’re trying to manage that maybe leave a hour or so earlier or hour so later to try to et ahead or let the traffic die down first”