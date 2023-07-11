COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County residents who use McCann Waste are getting frustrated, saying their trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks. The company owners said they are working on fixing a series of problems.

When you try to call the company, you may get a message saying its voicemail box is full.

That’s because the owner told us they’ve been getting more than 300 calls a day.

“We’ve just truthfully hit a bad stroke of luck this last month, with employee and truck issues, and we’re trying to get a resolution that going to be more concrete,” said Brittany McCann, the co-owner of McCann Waste.

McCann said they’ve recently had three employees quit at the same time, and have had mechanical issues with all three of their trucks.

One truck is back on the road, they expect the other two to be by the middle of next week, and they have reached out to other agencies for help.

“I don’t know if they’ve fallen in hard enough times that they need some office folks or whatever, I know how hard times are, I get it,” said Karen Wilson, a McCann Waste customer. “But there’s not even a way to contact them if you were looking for employment or anything like that.”

Customers we spoke to said they have had no complaints about the small business until now, and hope their trash is picked up as soon as possible.

The owners said that people could either take their trash to nearby landfills, or put it in extra containers and wait for McCann to pick it up.

“I don’t want to have to go to the dump and pay to dump my trash after I’ve already paid to get it picked up, but if that’s what I gotta do then I’ll do it,” Wilson said.

Since the services are pre-paid, when it comes time to renew, the owners said there will be credit put on customers’ accounts for the services missed.

“They seem like a really nice company, again we’ve never really had any issues until now, I hope they can get squared away,” Wilson said.

The company owners said they will be posting daily updates on Facebook for the areas they will be picking up trash. The headquarters address listed on its website is no longer their address. The best way to get in touch with the company currently is through their email address, mccannwaste@gmail.com.