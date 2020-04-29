Local teen coloring the area with sidewalk chalk

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) –

Finding things to pass the time is something many are doing these days.

And for one local teen, that means finding pavement so she can pass on her love for art.



Sidewalk chalk. It’s something many of us did growing up, but probably not like this.

“Something like one of these, like my little unicorn kitty, that took 4 hours,” said Railey Warren, Sidewalk Chalk Artist.

At just 16 years old, Railey Warren has been turning black top into colorful works of art since she was 10.

“I always felt like I was wasting paper, or I was so worried about messing up when I was doing normal mediums so chalk art was just able to wash away whenever it was done,” said Warren.

Her more recent projects include a hunt…her Insta story revealing the map of their locations.

“Right now, people are all stuck in their homes, can’t really, social distancing, that’s hard on some people. So I’m hoping to create as much fun as possible and something more interactive like this chalk art,” said Warren.

We found Warren at a parking lot at Lakeside High School working on a smoothie. It’s an item on the menu at Humanitree in Downtown Augusta. Just another way to use her art to help highlight local businesses.

“They have been so helpful, when I was first in Tennessee and here. They’re just so encouraging,” said Warren..

So we had to ask, ‘When the rain hits, doesn’t it frustrate you to see all of this beautiful work washed away?’

“It doesn’t actually, because people get pictures of it, they get to pose with it, do whatever they want and then I get another canvas,” said Warren.

Another canvas means another opportunity to turn ordinary pavement, into an extraordinary work of art.

To follow Railey Warren on social media you can find her on Instagram – @artseyrew