Local tag offices unavailable for service the rest of this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — After days out of sight following the Capitol siege, President Donald Trump travels to Texas to highlight one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration.

Trump will be flying Tuesday to Alamo, Texas, a city in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S-Mexican border. The city is named after the San Antonio mission where a small group of Texan independence-fighters fended off Mexican forces during a 13-day siege. Most of them died but the mission became a symbol of resistance for Texans, who eventually defeated the Mexican army.