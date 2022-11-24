AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – With the biggest shopping day of the year coming up this week, local businesses are doing everything they can to draw customers in while also keeping them safe.

“This is kind of our Super Bowl so to speak. So, lots of planning goes into Black Friday,” said Chad Joyner, the general manager at Cabela’s on Riverwatch Parkway. “We start as early as January, February of this year.“

Joyner wants to ensure a safe and fun shopping experience.

“We really try to plan out every aspect, from getting into the store safely to exiting the building safely,” he said. “So we put up sanctions, we have aisle-markers, we have line monitors that help at the front and the back of the lines.”

Store managers also think that e-commerce and curbside pickup will increase sales.

“I feel like the in-store will probably be the same and we’ll see a big increase in our orders we’ll be able to ship out to the customer, and also curbside pickup,” said Sean Reck, the store director of Academy Sports + Outdoors in Evans. “We feel like curbside pickup will be pretty big this year.”

Experts said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have a big impact on the Augusta community.

“We’ve got more retail stores, wonderful boutiques out there all over our region, that I think are really excited about this years consumerism,” said Sue Parr, the president and CEO of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce. “And getting into the holiday spirit and actually enjoying the shopping experience as opposed to sitting at home and trying to do it online. I think a lot of people just really wanna get back out there and shop.”

People have camped out at locally owned businesses before, and employees tell us they think even more will this year.

“We have a lot of people that just camp out, kinda similar to big-box stores how people will camp out,” said Carson Wiley, a store associate at Escape Outdoors in Martinez. “However, we are a local store and a little bit smaller of a store so it’s really nice to see people come out and show out.”

