NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WJBF) – An adored local restaurant receives a historic preservation grant.

Sno-Cap Drive-In has become a local staple in the North Augusta community since it opened its doors in 1964. Now, a $40,000 grant will help the restaurant continue bringing its famous food- and retro style- to customers.

In early 2019, Havird Usry acquired Sno-Cap Drive-In on West Avenue in North Augusta. He and his team renovated the space in just three days before opening back up to the public.

“It was crazy,” said restaurateur Havird Usry of the Usry family’s Fat Man’s Café Hospitality Group. “I think I slept right here on this booth.”

This year, Sno-Cap was named one of 25 restaurants nation-wide to share a million dollars in funding from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.

The grant is provided to help restaurants continue making positive impacts in their communities.

“Our claim to fame is we’ve never gone a day without our doors closed,” said Usry. “We’ve changed locations a little bit, but we’ve always had our doors open.”

Sno-Cap Drive-In is one of four operations owned by the Usry family’s Fat Man’s Café Hospitality Group.

“We love our cool little different operations…we love that nostalgic part of it,” said Usry. “You know, Fat Man’s is nostalgic to everyone in this community- Sno Cap in the North Augusta community. And we feel like that’s kind of our niche.”

Usry tells us he’s looking to improve the customer experience by finishing up things on their priority list.

“People just continue to tell us that they love the place and they also continue to support us,” said Usry. “So we want to do the same thing and just show love to the community. And Communigraphics, which is another local business up the street, is about to help us out.”

While renovations are happening, customers can continue to enjoy their favorites: from French fries with a very secret seasoning, to floats served in a frosted glass.

“It’s not the cookie cutter fast-food joint down the street,” said Usry. “And I think we do that with both service and just preserving the historic aspects of these buildings and our business. And we enjoy that. It’s what we love to do and, hopefully, we can find some more opportunities to do that down the road.”

With renovation plans already underway, Usury tells us that he looks forward to continuing to bring love and nostalgia to Sno-Cap customers for years to come.