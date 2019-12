AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Gifted Givers of Augusta will host a Toy Drive “Gifting Kids Smiles”.

The event is Saturday, December 21 at the Carrie Jay Mays Recreation Center from 12- 4 p.m.

The event will include a giveback of toys from kids ages 1- 13 and food, jumpin beans, cotton candy and much more fun for all in attendance,” according to a news release.

Toys are first come first serve and 300 children are expected to attend.