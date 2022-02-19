Local Sea Scouts Ship raising money to restore a boat

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)- Some people may know about Cub Scouts and Eagle Scouts as part of the Boy Scouts of America. But, there are other more regional branches of the Boy Scouts that are not as well known in the CSRA– like the Sea Scouts.

“So the Sea Scouts is something you would generally find closer to a coast obviously,” said Michael Ludwikowski Jr., Mate of Program for Ship 71.

Sea Scouts Ship 71 is based in North Augusta and sponsored by The American Legion Post 71. Ludwikowski said the program, which is coed, offers something unique for the area.

“We started the ship here in North Augusta because it offered an opportunity for those scouts that wanted to progress and maybe didn’t want to go so much High Adventure, which is hiking, climbing ropes, and rappelling, and angles. They were interested more in the ocean and the seafaring skills.”

The Sea Scouts have been around since 1912. The Units, called Ships, are found more along large bodies of water. Ship 71 is the only Sea Scout Ship within 200 miles and was founded a year ago.

Saturday morning, members of the ship hosted a pancake breakfast here at the America Legion- to raise money for a big project they are working on. The Ship is restoring a sailboat.

Sea Scouts Ship 71 working on restoring a sailboat.

“They love… like most kids they like taking things apart and destroying it. So we have to tear it all down first, before we build it back up. So, it’s been fun,” said Ludwikowski. “We get to sand things, take things part. They get to see how things come apart and how they work.”

Jacob Davis Jr is a member of the Ship. He said he joined because it sounded like fun.

“I thought it would be educational, because I do like the water, and I thought I’d probably be better with swimming, and learning how to do a boat and fishing and that kind of stuff, and so far it’s been really good.”

Davis said he enjoys working on the boat because he gets to spend a lot of time with friends and he’s learning a new skill. He said it’s a lot of work and he hopes that when the boat is finished, it will float.

“It is really hard. Hopefully it’s worth it, because the boat’s coming along nicely so far. But again, I would be lying if I said it doesn’t worry me just a little bit,” Davis said.

Sea Scouts Ship 71 sanding sailboat.

Ludwikowsi explained that as the kids are learning how to rehab a boat, they are also learning how to sail, so that when it is sea worthy, they will be able to take it out for a spin.

“Of course the seafaring requirements for learning about navigation, learning about the rules of the road if you will for driving a boat.”

Ship 71 is a small unit right now but Ludwikowski said there is a lot of interest and they hope to expand Sea Scouts in the CSRA and prepare interested kids for careers on the water.

