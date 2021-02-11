Local restaurateur Richard Goolsby dies, remembered by loved ones

Lincolnton, Ga. (WJBF)– Friends, family, and customers mourn the loss of Richard Goolsby, who owned Goolsby’s restaurants. He was hit by a car and killed on Highway 47 in Lincoln County Wednesday night.

Lincoln County residents say he was a pillar of the community. He loved his friends, his family, and the Red Devils.

Goolsby was once the trainer for the Lincoln County football team. Former head coach, Larry Campbell, says Goolsby made plans with friends to go on vacation in Ft. Worth, but when the team made the playoffs, he knew where he’d rather be.

“Richard cancelled out. He came here. Stayed here with the football team. He caught another plane and flew to Ft. Worth by himself,” Campbell said.

He was no stranger to the stadium, and he’s said to have never met a stranger either. Friends say he was known for always lending a hand.

“He was the kind of person that you didn’t know that you needed, and he would show up. And when he left, you knew that you needed him,” Chris Heitmann said.

Before going on to own a few restaurants, Goolsby was a physician’s assistant at the local doctor’s office.

“He was a great guy, was a wonderful guy. He was trained as a physician’s assistant, but his love was cooking,” Dr. Robert Williams said.

His loved ones shared many memories of him today on Buddy Bufford Field.

“Richard was always around. He was one of those that I’d always look up to,” Randy Smith said.

“Tremendous loss for Lincoln County. Words can’t describe what he meant to this county, and what his family has meant,” Campbell said.

Dr. Williams said he had the good fortune of running into Goolsby twice Wednesday.

“We ended on a good note, and I’ll always remember that note. And I’ll always remember him,” Dr. Williams said.

They say what they’ll remember most of Goolsby– his deep love for his family.

“Wonderful father, wonderful husband. He loved his family, he loved his family. He loved his grandchildren,” Dr. Williams said.

“My main memory of Richard is going to be– loving father. And devoted husband. I taught both of his children, and he worshipped the ground they walked on. Richard loved everybody– and everybody loved Richard,” Smith said.