AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The grand prize for Georgia lottery Powerball drawing has grown to $1.2 billion , that’s the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

It’s the largest amount the Powerball has been in more than six years. The popular cash option pay-out is nearly 600-million dollars… *before* taxes.

Making their way inside local gas stations in hopes of winning—some say they buy up to 20 tickets a day.

“ I just usually check about once a week but since it’s 1 billion tonight I decided to come on back” said Charles Merray, ticket buyer.

And there are plenty of ways people will use the money if they win. Plenty of ways they’d change their own lives, and the lives of others.

“because it would help me buy another car because mine tore up and i’m borrowing one.” said Ronald Taber, ticket buyer.

” I would share with friends and family” said Merray.

So how does it work?

You choose 5 numbers from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26 or you can have the computer randomly select your numbers.

Store employees say most of the time, the line is wrapped around the door to buy tickets.

“ well usually I’ve seen where a lot of people try to invest the money or they end up losing it” said Merray.