Local politician and businessman running for reelection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Doug Duncan announced Tuesday night, he will be running again to serve as the chairman of Columbia County Commission.

Duncan has been at the helm since 2019 and says the county needs to continue to make smart investments like in the law enforcement, parks, and businesses.

If re-elected, it would be Duncan’s final term in office.

“My focus is in Columbia County is to keep driving taxes down, to eliminate our debt, and continue to invest in law enforcement and the judicial systems. Anything we can to make this a safe, great place to live.” Doug Duncan, Columbia County Commission Chairman

Columbia County-wide elections will be next fall.