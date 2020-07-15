Local photographer joins nationwide effort to create 10,000 complimentary professional headshots to help America get back to work

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – COVID-19 sent millions of Americans to the unemployment line without warning. That is why local photographer,Sanjeev Singhal, CSRA Photography, is participating with Headshot Booker and ​Brookfield Properties in the largest, single-day photo initiative that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn.

Sanjeev Singhal will be producing the complimentary headshots on Wednesday, July 22nd from 10:00a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Augusta Mall.

Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit ​HeadshotBooker.com​ for details and schedule a time to be photographed.

More than 200 photographers will participate across all 50 states, creating pop-up studios at nearly every Brookfield retail location nationwide. Headshots will be provided to participants on site through event photo sharing platform ​SpotMyPhotos.