AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One local organization is hosting an event that will help bring awareness to and support for mental health among the African-American community especially for African-American men.

The S.O.U.L. Market presents the Black Men Mental Health Yoga Experience, which will take place Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M., located at the SOE Studio at 230 8th Street in Augusta.

“Mental health issues are relatively common in the Black community at large,” says founder Jamilah Dukes. “In our culture, men have not been taught how to process and talk about their emotional experiences. This has fostered a sense of isolation, anger, and resentment. For these men, emotional volatility can result, sometimes manifesting by them ‘shutting down’ in relationships and friendships.”

Organizers say that the session fee is $30, which will include yoga mats, water, and fruit.