AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Greater Augusta Black Chamber of commerce is bringing business owners together for a chance to network and expand their services across the CSRA.

The organization hosted its 2nd CSRA Black business summit at Augusta Tech.

President and Co-Founder Ronic West says, with many problems facing black business owners, this event will help give them a platform.

“ Black business owners are still facing problems with access to capital working capital we know that when it comes to PPP lending only 1% of black business owners were able to receive that funding” said West

Marilyn Harris runs a staffing company, and says she’s excited to be surrounded by local black business owners who are wanting to help others.

“this a great opportunity for us to network to help each other and it’s back business month so this is purpose, and this is great. it’s just great being here.” said Harris.

And other businesses are joining in to do the same….

“ because we understand since the pandemic things have gotten worse people have gotten stressed during the point in time in lifestyle has got off track so pretty much I’m here just trying to help people get back on track by offering some solutions for health and wellness” said Michael Hightower, business owner.