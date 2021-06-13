Local organization gears up for 5th Annual Juneteenth Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Next weekend a local organization will hold its 5th annual Juneteenth Augusta event. Band of Brothers of Augusta will bring live music and other entertainment to Daniel Field Airport next Saturday, June 19. It’s the day typically celebrated because it was when the last of the slaves learned they were free in 1865.

Band of Brothers told NewsChannel 6 it is important to celebrate Juneteenth each year.

“We always celebrate 4th of July, Independence Day as Americans, celebrating our freedom as Americans, but as a people, we were still slaves in 1776,” said Travis Wright, a member of Band of Brothers of Augusta. “1865 is our date.”

The 5th annual Juneteenth Augusta event takes place Saturday, June 19 from 2-8 p.m. at Daniel Field Airport.

The event is free to the public and will include guest speakers, live performances, DJs, inflatables and food.

For more information, email juneteenthaugusta@gmail.com.