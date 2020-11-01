Local organization calls on students to talk HIV & AIDS for annual scholarship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Positively Augusta, a local non-profit organization that raises awareness about HIV and AIDS, has made its annual scholarship available for students in Richmond County School System.

This year, the organization is looking for students to creatively share a message about the need for students to be educated about HIV and AIDS in a social media clip no longer than one minute. Students can use any social media outlet, incuding IGTV, TikTok or Snapchat.

The Sandra E. Wimberly “Education is Prevention” Virtual Essay Scholarship awards winners in three categories:

⦁ 1st Place $300

⦁ 2nd Place $200

⦁ 3rd Place $100

Wimberly was a tireless advocate for the cause. She died last year.

The scholarship is available now and will be out in Richmond County high schools soon. The deadline is December 1 and the winners will be announced December 12th during the Annual U<Walk (virtually at 1pm).

You can access the scholarship here:

Information about the walk can be found here: