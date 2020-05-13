Local nursing homes increasing COVID-19 numbers, deaths

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nursing homes across the CSRA show an increase in positive cases and in some rural areas, the numbers are soaring.

That data is according to the Community Health Services of Georgia.

In an April 29th report, NewsChannel 6 told you that local nursing home COVID-19 numbers were growing. Now, just two weeks later as Governor Brian Kemp notes, those numbers are not only increasing, but soaring.



“And 49 percent of the total deaths involve nursing home, assisted living and personal care home residents,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. “We ask everyone to continue to protect the elderly and the medically fragile as we continue to work around the clock to ensure quick and convenient testing is available for all Georgians.”



Most nursing homes, mainly those in larger communities where testing is widely available, remain the same with nearly no positive patients and just a few infected staff. But outlying areas are growing in COVID-19 cases.

Syl-view Health Care Center in Screven County jumped from six positive residents and one staff member two weeks ago to 22 positive residents and two staff.

And Brentwood Health and Rehab in Burke County went from zero COVID residents and three infected staff members to 11 positive residents, two deaths and six positive employees.

In McDuffie County, we reported that Thomson Health and Rehab had 18 positive residents and 12 positive employees April 29. The facility has now increased to 19 residents positive for COVID-19.



In Richmond County, Windermere Health and Rehab has 76 positive cases out of 77 residents. There are two additional deaths there for a total of eight now due to COVID-19. 33 employees remain positive.

And at Kentwood, there is an additional positive case and one more death. There are still eight positive staff members.

A spokesperson from Brentwood shared the following, additional information:

Brentwood Health & Rehabilitation has implemented numerous measures to help protect the health of our patients and our staff, including:

Restricting non-essential visitation

Reinforcing CDC guidelines for hand hygiene and environmental cleanliness

Reviewing infection control policies and action plans with staff

Screening health care workers prior to reporting for duty and not permitting staff with respiratory symptoms to work

Suspending group activities and communal dining to support social distancing

Given the recent and rapid spread of Coronavirus across the nation and state, and the vulnerability of the population we serve, we have been and will continue to be in communication with our Medical Director, as well as with the local and state health departments for guidance regarding patients who have an acute respiratory illness.

We would like the family members of our patients to know that the health and wellness of your loved ones is our top priority. We continue to work diligently to ensure that we are staying up to date on the guidelines and recommendations provided by the CDC and DPH as this situation evolves. We understand that this is a difficult and frightening time and we appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we face this unprecedented public health crisis together. In addition, we wish to recognize the unfaltering efforts of our staff as they continue to fight this virus while providing care and comfort to our patients. Thank you to the many staff members and their families who continue to demonstrate unwavering dedication to the patients we serve.

Brentwood Health & Rehabilitation is committed to transparency and in order to help families and communities stay up to date on the latest and most accurate information, we will be updating our home page, Monday-Friday, with the latest reported information: www.brentwoodhealth.org.