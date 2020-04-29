Local nursing home numbers rising, attorney investigating

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – With advocates working to make sure senior care facilities are immune from lawsuits in the COVID-19 fallout, a local lawyer is pushing to make sure those local places that care for the elderly are held accountable.

An attorney in Downtown Augusta started looking into positive COVID-19 cases inside Windermere a few weeks ago and he said he is still looking into it for families.

“What were they doing during the month of March? Were they doing the right things or the wrong things and that’s really what we’re trying to get to the bottom of,” said Attorney Austin Jackson.

Positive COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and sadly, deaths. That’s why Jackson has been talking with family members to tell them their is hope in getting justice due to what could be negligence and wrongful death cases.

He told NewsChannel 6, “In any negligence action, you’re looking for a breech in the standard of care. So, what we would be looking at in any case like this is did a facility breech the standard of care? Was there an admission of some kind that brought a COVID-19 patient into that facility? Was there some sort of lack of PPE within the facility or no policy or procedure to wear PPE within the facility.”

Nusing home numbers across the CSRA continue to report positive cases and deaths.

In McDuffie County, where the rural county COVID-19 rate is the second highest behind Burke County in the region, Thomson Health and Rehab reports 18 cases out of 97 residents and 12 staff.

And in Rimond County, Windermere is now up to 76 positive cases out of 79 residents total and 33 employees are positive. There have been 6 deaths.

Kentwood reports 30 positive cases out of 46 residents total and 8 staff are positive. There have been 2 deaths.

This month, the Trump administration announced a change in how nursing homes report cases. They are now required to report to patients and their families if there are cases inside the facility. Nursing homes must also report those cases directly to the CDC.

But in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp made sure nursing homes are immune from lawsuits.

“Many of these instances in nursing homes, Windermere included, occurred in March and Governor Kemp’s order came out in April. I’m not aware of anything that makes an Executive Order retroactive,” he said.

Attorney Jackson said anyone who sees this story who feels like they may have a case can contact him. He can be reached at austin@maj.law or 706-627-3050.

Here is a complete list of nursing home numbers. Note: All extended care facilities in the Augusta area that are listed on the state’s website have at least one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brentwood Health and Rehabilitation, 115 Brentwood Dr., Waynesboro, Ga. (Burke County)

71 patients overall in residence

0 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

3 COVID-19 positive employees

The Claiborne at West Lake, 557 Furys Ferry Rd., Martinez, Ga. (Columbia County)

91 patients overall in residence

0 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

2 COVID-19 positive employees

Lake Crossing Health Center, 6698 Washington Rd., Appling, Ga. (Columbia County)

91 patients overall in residence

0 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

2 COVID-19 positive employees

Thrive at Augusta, 2222 Indigo Hall Dr., Martinez, Ga. (Columbia County)

48 patients overall in residence

1 COVID-19 positive patient

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

1 COVID-19 positive employee

Westwood (University Extended Care), 561 University Dr., Evans, Ga. (Columbia County)

119 patients overall in residence

0 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

2 COVID-19 positive employees

Swainsboro (PruittHealth Microsite), 856 HWY 1 South, Swainsboro, Ga. (Emanuel County)

72 patients overall in residence

0 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

1 COVID-19 positive employee

Bethany (PruittHealth Microsite), 466 South Gray St., Millen, Ga. (Jenkins County)

79 patients overall in residence

0 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

2 COVID-19 positive employees

Thomson Health and Rehabilitation, 511 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Thomson, Ga. (McDuffie County)

97 patients overall in residence

18 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

12 COVID-19 positive employees

Augusta Hills (PruittHealth Microsite), 2122 Cumming Rd., Augusta, Ga. (Richmond County)

78 patients overall in residence

0 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

2 COVID-19 positive employees

Kentwood Nursing Facility (University Extended Care), 1227 West Wheeler Parkway, Augusta, Ga. (Richmond County)

46 patients overall in residence

29 COVID-19 positive patients (30, according to daily numbers from UH)

2 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

8 COVID-19 positive employees

The Place at Martinez, 409 Pleasant Home Rd., Augusta, Ga. (Richmond County)

75 patients overall in residence

0 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

1 COVID-19 positive employee

Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center, 3618 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Augusta, Ga. (Richmond County)

79 patients overall in residence

76 COVID-19 positive patients

6 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

33 COVID-19 positive employees

Syl-View rehabilitation and Memory Care Center, 411 Pine St., Sylvania, Ga. (Screven County)

66 patients overall in residence

6 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

1 COVID-19 positive employee

Warrenton Health and Rehabilitation, 813 Atlanta HWY, Warrenton, Ga. (Warren County)

63 patients overall in residence

0 COVID-19 positive patients

0 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients

1 COVID-19 positive employee

*Assignment Editor Richard Adams assisted with data.