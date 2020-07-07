Local nursing home has dozens of COVID positive residents according to DHEC

APPLING, Ga (WJBF) – Lake Crossing Nursing Home in Appling has dozens of residents that have the coronavirus.
That facility is located at 6698 Washington Road.
According to the Georgia Department of Community Health website, out of the 75 residents, 33 have tested positive for COVID-19. Six people have died. In addition, 33 staff members also have the virus.
These numbers were released July 6, 2020.
This is a developing story.
