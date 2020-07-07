Local nursing home has dozens of COVID positive residents according to DHEC

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

APPLING, Ga (WJBF) – Lake Crossing Nursing Home in Appling has dozens of residents that have the coronavirus.

That facility is located at 6698 Washington Road.

According to the Georgia Department of Community Health website, out of the 75 residents, 33 have tested positive for COVID-19. Six people have died. In addition, 33 staff members also have the virus.

These numbers were released July 6, 2020.

This is a developing story.

