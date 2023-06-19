AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- “we’re going to actually have about thirty vendors five or six food trucks and we’re going to have Mack Arnold and Plate full O’ blues” said Juanita Campbell, Director of Center for African American History, Arts, and Culture.

Since opening it’s doors to the community, the Center for African American History, Arts, and Culture has celebrated Juneteenth with a week full of events…. Ending with a big community celebration.

Each year the center receives a proclamation from the city of Aiken, recognizing the importance of the event.

“especially when we decide to have the celebration because last year I think it was June 18th when we celebrated and this year it’s’ June 24th so we just like to acknowledge publicly or have it acknowledge publicly freedom day” said Campbell.

Campbell says the celebration not only brings the community together but remembers the significance of Juneteenth.

“it helps us remember that fact that Juneteenth even though it’s one of the oldest holidays in the entire nation was just made a federal holiday in 2021 “ said Campbell.

They’re also looking for volunteers to help out at the event. And could use as much support from the community throughout the year.

“ the center really is a non profit and so we actually survive by hosting events and having people come and spreading awareness about what we do here and donations and so the more the merrier because we’re trying to finish our permanent exhibits” said Campbell.

The Juneteenth celebration will take place Saturday at Founders Park in Aiken from noon to 3PM.