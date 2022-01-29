Local non-profit hosts 4th annual Choices and Consequences Program

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – The 100 Black Men of Augusta is bringing the youth together for their annual Choices and Consequences program. It’s an effort to teach kids how to make positive life choices.



“If you want to change your life, change how you think,” said 14-year-old Traejar Tyler.



That’s one of the lessons 14-year-old Traejar Tyler took away from Saturday’s Choices and Consequences Program.

“I learned that you have to invest in yourself, and strive for what you want in life,” said Smith.

The program is a single-day seminar focused on teaching young men about how negative choices could impact their futures.



“We always try to give information to our kids that’s going to be helpful and make them productive citizens,” said Larry Durr, the president of the 100 Black Men of Augusta.

The seminar featured several speakers. One of them was local attorney, Katrell Nash, who shared her Know Your Rights Presentation.





“The whole purpose of the presentation is to educate our youth about their rights under state and federal law and to also show them what could potentially put them in the cross hairs of our legal system,” said Nash.

Tyler says he learned a lot from Nash’s presentation.



“When you hang around friends, don’t hang around bad friends like to hang around friends that motivate you and help you do the right thin,” said Tyler.

Business owner and a candidate hopeful for Augusta mayor, Garnett Johnson, was also there as a speaker.



“I just provided my prospect on my background growing up to a teenage mother. Making good choices to become,being engaged and investing in yourself personally,” said Johnson.

Organizers say they wanted participants to walk away useful resources and life lessons, but most of all a better sense of self.

Durr says, “If there’s anything in life they want to do in life, they gotta dream, and they gotta do what’s right in order to be successful.”

