Local non profit hopes to raise $70,000 on Giving Tuesday

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Life changing — That’ s how Sheana Myers describes her experience with Broken Outreach.



” It’s changing people’s lives. It’s giving them a new way of life that they never thought they could ever have,” Myers said.



The faith-based organization focuses on helping those who are transitioning out of abuse, addiction, incarceration, and sex trafficking.



Broken Outreach runs six homes that help women transition into safe and stable housing.



” We do that by working with local community serves like Serenity Behavioral Health, Drug Court, DRC and local ministries that we partner with,” Community Network Director Monica Billings said.



This Giving Tuesday, with the community’s help they’re hoping to raise $70,000 dollars.



” It’s really important that we raise some money for that because not only does it help somebody, but it potentially saves their life. I know that this program saved my life and that’s why I’m so passionate about it,” Crystal Pearson said.



Much of the money will go toward scholarships to provide a safe home for women and their children.



For women like Myers, Broken Outreach has meant a new start and she hopes the ministry will be able to provide that for other women too.



” Its hard to make that transition, but when you have the ministry of Broken, they help you say okay we got you covered financially and emotionally covered, and they take you in. It’s important to me,” Myers said.

To donate: https://www.gagives.org/organization/Broken-Outreach