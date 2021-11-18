Local non-profit caters to new and expectant moms this holiday season

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Servants with a Testimony (SWAT) Foundation is a local non-profit aimed at helping members of the community.

This year, the group and its partner want to help new and expectant mothers.

They will be providing essentials for the birth of babies or essentials for moms with newborns, including pampers, clothing, bottles, blankets, bibs, car seat covers, toys, access to Covid-19 vaccinations and so much more.

Those wanting to participate will need to register by clicking here.

Members of the community that would like to donate to the cause can do so through the links below:

Paypal: swatfoundationinc@gmail.com

CashApp: $Swatfoundation

If anyone is looking for volunteer opportunities contact Marquitta Rucker the CEO/Founder of SWAT Foundation by emailing: swatfoundationinc@gmail.com.