Local motorcycle riders raise money for CHOG through poker ride fundraiser

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Family and friends of Haleigh Gay keeping her legacy alive by giving back to those who need it the most.

It was a strong turnout, in memory of a strong girl.

“Two years ago, right before Christmas time, she got really sick around Christmas time and her body wasn’t strong enough to fight it off and she passed away,” said Jennifer Gay, Haleigh’s Mother.

Haleigh was just your ordinary girl, but there was one thing that made her different.

“She was born with a thing called Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome, where her body doesn’t produce Cholestrol, so it caused heart conditions, lung conditions, and other conditions in her body,” said Gay.

Jennifer Gay was Haleigh’s mother. Gay says Haleigh underwent five open-heart surgeries.

“She was really brave and kept going in the worst times, our relationship was really strong and we always did everything together,” said Chloe German, Haleigh’s Cousin.

The bravery Haleigh showed inspired the first-ever Haleigh Strong Poker Run Bike Ride. It started over at the Harley Davidson Bike Shop on Belair Frontage Road. Riders from across the C.S.R.A showed up paying 20 dollars to ride. For riders like Sherry Barahas, it was the first time being a part of an event like this, but she says today was more than just about riding, it was about helping.

“I’m always up for raising money, plus the fellowship, and the new friends, and the relationship you make with people, it’s just really fun,” said Barahas.

They made stops at several locations all in an effort to give back to the children at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and to grant a special wish for a special child.

“Our long term goal is to be able to send a child on a vacation, a summer vacation. So, we know it may take a couple years to build up to that, but that’s my long term goal to send them on a vacation where they don’t have to pay for nothing,” said Gay.