AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A CSRA native makes some noise in Hollywood this week.

Claude Harris, Jr. makes his debut in the new Judy Blume, Lionsgate film, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

The local minister and singer-songwriter said a friend was looking for a singing pastor for an upcoming movie filmed in Charlotte.

That connection led to him sending a video of himself singing a song that landed him the role.

Harris says that the coming of age film is about finding yourself, and although he played a role similar to who he actually is in real life, he learned a lot.

“It’s alright to be yourself. Being yourself can take you to another level, put you on another platform,” said Harris, Jr. “I also learned the importance of nurturing relationships and friendships. It was a friend who actually suggested me for this part. I think if we nurture those relationships and friendships, we can always help out one another.”

The movie is in theaters now.

Harris says he is also releasing an EP in June named for the Augusta street he grew up on, Merrimac Avenue.