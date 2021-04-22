Local man wanted for questioning by Richmond County Police

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Richmond County Police are on the search for a man wanted for questioning.

Christopher Chandler is wanted for questioning in the theft and use of a financial transaction card that occurred on the 2100 block of Highland Avenue.

Chandler does not have a warrant on him at this time, but needs to be found for questioning in the case.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Jon Hixon (706) 821-1468 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.