GROVETOWN (WJBF) – A few months ago we shared the story of a Grovetown man and his efforts to support nurses across the globe.

Friday, Jacob Neal will be interviewed for his work, on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9am eastern here on WJBF.

Neal is retired military and lives in Grovetown.

He created the CAM patch. It stands for COVID Angel of Mercy.

A badge of honor for frontline workers so people know the sacrifices they continue to make.