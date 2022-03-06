EVANS, G.A. (WJBF) – A local man is calling on the community for help. Jerry Lyda says his service dog was aggressively approached by two German shepherds without a leash. It all happened inside of the Lowe’s on Washington Road.

“Dogs can get ptsd just like humans,” said Thomas Gregg, a trainer and dog trainer with Southern K-9 Solutions.

Jerry Lyda is the founder of Veterans K-9 Solutions. He says his shopping trip at Lowe’s on Friday became a traumatic experience not only for him but for his dog Sailor too.

“I was in the checkout line. Had what I needed to purchase and he was with me. He trained as far as helping me hear. So I have to pay attention to him and I saw him spin around and of course I did too and I see two German shepherds charging,” said Jerry Lyda.



Lyda says neither of those German shepherds was wearing their leashes, but their owner was present.

“So, I told the gentleman and I use that term loosely to get his dogs, and control his dogs and he said oh they’re just puppies and I said I have a service dog and they can’t do it,” said Lyda.

And from there the incident quickly escalated.



He says, “He got right in my face eight to 10 inches in front of my face yelling at me and I’m backing up to the counter like I’m on the vehicle now and I put my hand back, holding onto the counter and he goes oh you reaching for your pistol now and I said no I’m not. I’m just trying to hold on.”



A few customers and employees were able to break the altercation up before it went any further. The other dog owner was asked to leave the store. Even though the German shepherds never physically attacked Sailor, Lyda says that run-in has caused him to regress in his training.

“Ive been training dogs since I was 12-years-old, but I to have to do it over again and that’s wasting my time while I could be training him to do another task,” said Lyda.

There’s a cost that comes with that type of training as well.



Gregg says, “The VA has set the price minimum for a basic trained service dog at 25 thousand dollars.”

They say that price increases with the more tasks the dogs learn. Thomas Gregg, who trains dogs and other trainers with the organization, says a similar situation happened to him, only his dog was actually attacked.

“We took him back through our program and did everything we could do to reeducate him,” he said.

But Gregg says his dog wasn’t able to get back on track with his training. Lyda says if the two German shepherds were on their leashes, then none of this would’ve happened.

“He broke several laws. One is, Columbia County has a leash law,” said Lyda.

Lyda had those laws printed out. It says if any person allows his or her dog to harass an assistance dog knowing that the dog is an assistance dog shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than 90 days or a fine not to exceed 500 dollars.

Lyda says he is looking to press charges but needs help identifying the owner of the German shepherds. He’s working on getting surveillance footage from the incident and we will release that as soon as it’s made available.