AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Reid’s Funeral Home owner, Charlie Reid, has died.

He has been a staple in the Augusta community for many years. The funeral home is located on Laney Walker Blvd.

For years, Reid would bury people for little to no money if their families couldn’t afford a burial. Also, we’re told, Reid was close friends with James Brown and handled his funeral and burial.