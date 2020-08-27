Local law firm to provide free haircuts and school supplies to Augusta students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hawk Law Group is sponsoring the inaugural Fit 4 School event in Augusta, which will provide free school supplies and haircuts to local students.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Augusta South YMCA, 2215 Tobacco Road, Augusta.

School supplies will be handed out in a drive-thru to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be on hand, and Hungry No More will provide goodie bags filled with snacks.

Free haircuts will be provided inside the YMCA. For the safety of those who participate in haircuts, staff will be taking their temperature. Event coordinators ask that everyone who enters the building wears a mask.

