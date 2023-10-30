WJBF – Local law enforcement agencies want you to stay safe while having fun this Halloween.

They told NewsChannel 6 that children under 12 years old should be chaperoned.

“If older children do want to go trick-or-treating by themselves, it’s best to have a plan and a route so the parents know which way they’re going, so in case something happens they know where to search,” said Sgt. George Gymer with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Kids should also be easy to see.

“Instead of wearing a mask, anything that obscures their vision, try face paint, non-toxic,” Sgt. Gymer said. “But, try a little bit just to make sure they’re not allergic to it first. Also, a lot of costumes are dark, so if they could have a glow stick, a flashlight.”

Sgt. Gymer said they see an increase in people getting hit by cars on Halloween, so both drivers and trick-or-treaters should be aware of their surroundings.

“For motorists – slow down,” he said. “Just keep in mind there’s going to be a lot of people out, a lot of people walking. And the same thing I say for pedestrians – don’t assume they see you.”

In South Carolina and Georgia, some registered sex offenders have to follow a special set of rules on Halloween night.

“We have, as a department, been monitoring sex offenders that are on active probation supervision where on Halloween night we either go out and check on them and do house checks, or we have them come to our office,” said Ashley Finch, the Agent in Charge for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.

That’s why officers said to only go to houses that have the lights on, are decorated, and are familiar.

“General rule of thumb is if the porch light is on that means they are welcoming trick-or-treaters.,” Sgt. Gymer said. “If you do go to that house, remember never go inside, never accept candy or anything else that’s not in a wrapper and wait till you go home and inspect it to start eating it.”

Officers also said they will have extra staff on duty tomorrow night, and to call them if you need any assistance.