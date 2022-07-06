AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “the current visitation policy has changed throughout covid as covid continues to evolve we’ve made changes to go along with that” said Dr. Sherry Robbins, Doctors Hospital Chief Nursing Officer.

Hospitals in Augusta are updating their visitation policies as COVID-19 cases rise once again.

Doctors Hospital along with AU Health and Piedmont all say visitors are required to wear a mask in the facilities at all times.

Medical centers have changed their visitation policies overtime throughout the pandemic based on the number of positive cases, while making sure to follow the CDC guidelines.

“we have a masking requirement and a screening protocol that we follow so when you come in we ask that you be symptom free and that you wear your mask while you’re in the facility” said Robbins.

Dr. Sherry Robbins with Doctors Hospital says their non-COVID patients are only allowed to have one visitor present with them. Their staff has gone back to wearing eye protection for patient care.

“for the last two weeks we’ve had a high transmission of covid in our area we have gone back to adding the eye protection to our staff “

Dr. Robbins says while people are less likely to wear masks in public, Doctors Hospital has a strict mask policy for it’s visitors and wants everyone to follow it.

“ sometime when people come here they’re reluctant to want to wear the mask so we really implore everybody that comes here to just help us look out for the overall safety of our staff and patients and to wear a mask while they’re here with us” said Robbins.