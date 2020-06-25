Local horse farmer brings free show, paid classes for Washington-Wilkes community

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Getting outdoors for some fun with the family can happen this summer, despite COVID-19. It’s actually an opportunity to go for a different type of ride in the country.

Sure, movie theaters and other large scale entertainment venues shut down during the pandemic. But there is no need in horsing around at those places when you can drive out to Wilkes County and check out the livestock.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Three Gates Farm Owner Douglas Babb. He shared, “I didn’t come from a lot of money, so my goal was to be able to ride and teach well enough to be able to ride and teach horses that I could never afford to be around.”

Babb introduced us to B. She’s stunning. And rightly so because her name is short for Beyonce’s Baby.

Babb said she’s Olympic bred from Virginia, a mare he only dreamed of back in the day.



“For the most part, I’ve been able to do that,” he said. “Teaching and riding and riding and grooming and just being a horseman, you know.”

That dream came full circle when Babb and his partner relocated from Tennessee to the Washington-Wilkes area and stumbled upon Three Gates Farm online.

It is a beauty tucked away on Danburg Road, just off GA-17. Willow trees, hydrangeas and six acres of green grass, just as breathtaking in person. And it’s plenty for the horses to eat and even a few goats too. But you can’t catch all of that at the farm, the Horse Show takes place at another Wilkes County staple, Callaway Plantation.



“We came up with the idea to have a regular horse show at Callaway because the ring is so nice there,” Babb said.

The past show brought out people of all ages and vendors as horse lovers take in a Western and English classes.

“It’s very much like a horse show that you would participate in 200 years ago,” according to Babb. “For the horsemen in the community, it offers us the opportunity to show on grass with our peers and it’s just so much fun.”

The Horse Show takes places at Callaway Plantation, Saturday, July 11 from 8 a.m. until the end of the day. There will be both Western and English Classes and negative coggins are required. All ages are welcome and the cost is $10 a class. There is no cost for spectators.