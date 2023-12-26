AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- It’s a seven day celebration where people come together to commemorate African history, and acknowledging many principles in the African-American culture.

” it was founded out of a dark period there was the watts riots in California when a lot of unrest and in the mist of the rise, which was in the dark period Dr. Korenga came up with the idea to do something positive” said Wayne O’bryant, author and historian

it’s been a tradition in the African-American community for more than 50 years , a day after Christmas another holiday begins.. celebrating heritage, unity and connection.

” concerning Kwanzaa there are three things that Kwanzaa is inspirational it’s informational and it’s intentional ” said Dr. Rev, Larry Fryer , activist

Kwanzaa became more popular in the late 80s and 90s with a different prop that people use to signify its meaning.

“The red, black and green has a significance is an African liberation colors pan African it’s a unity symbol so black is for the African Americans or the African people rate is for the blood connections green is for the land” said O’Bryant.

Historians and activists say being knowledgeable about the celebration, is important and knowing as much information as possible… especially when it comes to religion.

” Kwanzaa is not a religion It’s an observation a time of appreciation.” said Dr. Fryer.

“see the Kwanzaa principles you can use during Christmas time if you’re still thinking in terms of unity and collective work collective resources, putting big resources together to do a big program” said O’Bryant.

They also say, people have celebrated across the CSRA over the years with festivals and programs to keep people informed.