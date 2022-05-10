THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- “I feel so much better about going into the future I was so worried at first because I have my college acceptance letters but over the summer I was like well what am I going to do and helping pay toward college is going to help a lot “ said Kayla Jomays, Thomson High School student.

Kayla Jomays is a graduating senior at Thomson High School and after participating in the schools jumpstart apprenticeship program, Jomays says she is relieved knowing she will be well prepared for the real world.

She and other students sat down with local businesses in the area to conduct job interviews, especially for students who don’t yet have a clear career path as to what they want to do after graduation.

“ our number one initiative at this time is to prepare our students to be career ready we recognize that many of our students will not be attending post secondary schools and we want to prepare them to enter into careers and the job market ready” said Mychele Rhodes, McDuffie County Schools superintendent

School superintendent Mychele Rhodes says this program is part of their career development in the school system and allows students to gain interview skills that will equip them to accepts jobs right here McDuffie County.

Jomays says this program helped her to figure out which path she wants to take in her career after graduating

“even if you don’t know what you want to do you can still learn a lot after this and it’s interesting too to be able to talk to many different people” said Jomays.

Rhodes also says they’ve added other programs to help graduating seniors prepare for their future.

“ we have added education as a path way we have added cybersecurity as a path way we’ve also have added most recently welding so we are doing our best to make sure that we are preparing the students here at Thomson high school to be best prepared for the future” said Rhodes.