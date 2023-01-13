EVANS, Ga (WJBF)

A Greenbrier High School coach is facing a battery charge after an incident at a game Friday. In an e-mail, the school said the “physical altercation” occurred between a student and head girl’s basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry.

Coach Goldsberry was taken to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and released on bond.

Here is the text of a letter that Greenbrier High School sent to parents:



On Friday, January 13, 2023, administrators at Greenbrier High were notified of a physical

altercation during halftime at the girls basketball game, that occurred between a student and

head girls basketball coach, Zakeya Goldsberry.



Upon further investigation, Columbia County School District Police charged Goldsberry with

family violence simple battery. Goldsberry was transported to the Columbia County Sheriff’s

Office and has been released on bond. She is currently employed with the school district as an

Environmental Science Teacher and head girls basketball coach at Greenbrier High. At this

time, the case has been submitted to the district’s Department of Human Resources for further

investigation.



Safety of students and staff is top priority and the Columbia County School District does not

tolerate inappropriate physical contact with students in any capacity.

Any concerns will be addressed after the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Thank you.