AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The City of Refuge Youth Development Center (CRYDC) helps families by providing parent coaching, behavior modification strategies, character development, and trade skills.

The group is holding a Parent Conversation workshop on Saturday, November 5, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Aiken County Recreation Center in Graniteville.

Dominique Simpkins joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event and the group’s future.