AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you are looking for something to do this weekend you have several options. One is the Fall Greek Festival in downtown Augusta.

Twice a year, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church holds the popular cultural festival. Thousands flock to downtown Augusta for the Fall Greek Festival.

The church hosts the festivals to share their culture and raise money for its various missions and outreaches.

There will be music by Nick Demos and the Greek Islanders, Greek dancers, vendors and of course- everyone’s favorite Greek food!

This is the 5th time Joann Zimbalist has been a vendor at the festival.

“There’s fabulous food and dancing and there’s beautiful vendors from cultures all over. There’s Greek, you have Russian, you have Turkish. All kinds of wonderful things. And I’m very successful here,” she said.

Her husband is Greek and she said that it’s important to the Greek to share their culture with festivals like this. She told NewsChannel 6 that the Greek are all about family and community. They show up for each other in droves and she said it’s nothing to see 500 people at weddings and funerals.

“The Greek culture is ancient history. It’s a very close community. They have wonderful food and they want to share all their wonderful aspects of their culture with the community,” explained Zimbalist.

The festival started Thursday, October 5 and runs through Sunday, October 8 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Telfair Street.

It’s free to get in.

Gates are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, they open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.