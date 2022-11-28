GEORGIA (WJBF) – A prominent superior court judge has reportedly died.

Local governments and their officials throughout the CSRA are mourning the passing of retired Judge Michael Annis.

Columbia County Superior Court Judge James Blanchard wrote of his former college:

“It has been my pleasure to know Superior Court Judge Michael N. Annis for over 40 years. He was a prosecuting attorney in the Toomb Circuit when we got to know one another. He was prepared for court, willing to try a case and fair in his plea offers. He later began a practice of law in the Augusta rea and eventually served on the Columbia County School Board. He was extremely interested in the teachers and student, as well as a financial conservative when it came to spending public money. I know this because I was the Columbia County School Board attorney during those years. After serving as a superior court judge in the Augusta Circuit, I eventually came to Columbia County where Mike had established an office. We were suitemates. He was polite and calm in any situation. I never saw him angry or rude to anyone … lawyer or litigant; he always rendered fair decisions and was ready for trial. He was a gentleman of the highest quality who loved his family and Columbia County.”

According to his biography, Annis received his B.A. from Augusta College, and he attended both Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University and the University of Florida Levin College of Law for his legal studies.

Annis was appointed as the Georgia Superior Court Judge for the Augusta Judicial Circuit in September 2003 by Governor Sonny Perdue.

Annis served 16 years ruling in criminal, civil and domestic matters in Richmond, Columbia and Burke counties as a superior court judge.

“At the urging of other judges in the Columbia Judicial Circuit, a request was made by me to the Columbia County Commission to lower the flag to ½ staff in honor of Judge Annis until his funeral,” says Blanchard.

The government of Columbia County, in honor of retired Judge Michael Annis who served Columbia County when it was part of the Augusta Judicial Circuit, confirms that the flags at government buildings in the County will be at half-staff Tuesday, November 29th.