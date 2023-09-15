NORTH AUGUST, SC (WJBF)- It’s a big tradition for Georgia- South Carolina fans , just a day before the big game.

“It’s our first time here we’re looking to have a great time got my son and his bestfriend Kevin we’re going to check out the festivities and see what’s going on” Nathaniel McKie, UGA fan.

The 30th annual Border Bash at SRP Park opened the gates to Bulldogs and Gamecocks fans kicking off one of the biggest rivalry weekends in college football .

“I’m from south Carolina he’s from Georgia I got stationed down here but we’re good friends so it’s a friendly rivalry” said Justin McQueen, USC fan.

“one time he left that hat over my house we couldn’t have that so I had to give it back to him” said Travis Konzelman, UGA fan.

With plenty of food, live music, and vendors, fans had a lot to look forward to…

“Yeah we’re really excited to come out tonight. Help celebrate we heard it’s gonna be the last game in the next three years or super happy to be here. We have stores in South Carolina and also in Georgia so we’re very excited and can’t really choose a side unfortunately but we’re happy with any outcome today.” said Paige Prucker, Your CBD Store assistant Manager.

In May the SEC announced a new realignment plan that puts a pause on the annual game next year, which means no Border Bash will take place but fans say the celebration must go on.

“festive people are going to find a way to be festive we’ll see what happens”