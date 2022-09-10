Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center in Gloverville recently renovated its community food bank with a $6,700 grant it received from the Food Lion Feeds Program.

The grant allowed the center to add new freezers, refrigerators and lighting to its pantry.

“They have the glass doors, so the clients can have their fresh food,” said Joely LeGuizamon, the site administrator for Catholic Charities of South Carolina. “Just like a little experience when you go to the supermarket.”

The money also went toward buying the other the equipment necessary to feed those who are food insecure, such as larger storage shelves.

In addition, Food Lion donated more than $3,500 in gift cards to stock the pantry’s shelves.

The food pantry is a partner of the Golden Harvest Food Bank and has been serving the community for more than 30 years.

“As we head towards the holiday season, there’s such an increased need in our community for this food,” said Jessica Reborn, the coordinator for Golden Harvest Food Bank. “Without Food Lion, it would be stretching the bill here at Golden Harvest, and we always make sure that nobody goes hungry, but this is an added blessing for sure.”

In 2021, Golden Harvest supplied nearly 3,000,000 meals to people in Aiken County, and more than 50,000 of them went to Our Lady of the Valley in Gloverville.

“This is a town that has a lot of people that are hungry, and I’m just happy to spread the word that this is a resource,” Reborn said.

According to Food Lion, its other stores throughout the state also donate excess food to their local food banks.

“We’ve really found a natural thread on food insecurity and supporting our local pantries,” said Billy Harcum, the director of operations for Food Lion’s in the area.

Our Lady of the Valley Food Pantry in Gloverville is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM.