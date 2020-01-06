Local father talks about sons recent deployment to Middle East

Families who have loved ones serving in the middle east may be dealing with anxiety over the escalating tensions there.

Newschannel 6’s Ashley Osborne talked to a local man whose son was just deployed.

Don Clark is the Deputy Director of Forces United, a local organization that helps military families. He is a veteran and the father of a young man who was just deployed.

“When you’ve served yourself, you don’t necessarily want to take away from them following their own pursuits, but you know what you went through,” says Clark.

Pride laced with some uneasiness is how Clark feels about his 20 year old son. Donovan was boarding the plane for his Middle Eastern deployment as news of an Iranian General’s death at the hands of U.S. airstrike broke.

“They departed, the day that the breaking news had come out about the attack so of course it brought a great deal more of awareness to the situation from their standpoint, but also from the family’s standpoint,” Clark explains.

He talks about what it is like knowing his son is in the Middle East while tensions are escalating there.

“It’s just kinda one of those things that we do as service members,” Clark says resolutely. “Surprisingly though, I was a little concerned because of the newness of the situation and because of who the opposition in this situation being Iran…

He shares the message he had for his son before he left.

“Always remain focused on your training, remain aware of your surroundings, never ever take anything for granted and do not ever allow complacency to set in and also take care of your buddies,” Clark told him.

For those of you here stateside, who are thinking of your military members, he advises you to take care of yourselves as well.

“Be open enough to talk about it,” Clark says. “Your proud of your loved one’s sacrifice and service, but don’t allow yourself to go through unnecessary strife by just bottling up all of this anxiety and everything that comes with it.”

If you are someone dealing with the anxieties he references, he encourages you to reach out to your installment or a local non- profit. Clark says there are resources out there that can help you deal with some of those emotions.

Clark also encourages you to put together a care package for any soldiers you know who are serving overseas.

“Man, you have no idea how uplifting that is to receive things in the mail like that,” Clark says remembering the times he received care packages while deployed.