AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- For more than eight years, Augusta Locally Grown has been providing fresh fruits and vegetables to different farmers markets to help alleviate the strain of food deserts in the area.

Now they are the ones feeling strain after a thief targeted a trailer full of supplies. Augusta Locally Grown is now in an urgent need to replace chairs and tables used each week to set up the farmers market for those who need it.



“we’ve had some people reach out and offer to give us extra tables and that’s perfect and what we need right now we need tables and we need chairs” said Rebecca Vanloenen, executive director, Augusta locally grown.

Executive director Rebecca Vanloenen says that’s not all that was stolen, she says the excitement of their organization’s growth was dampened when the thief also stole their new advertising.



” and then signage, we had some marketing material in there too because we were about to move into our new space so it was being stored there so we can pop up our farmers market before we moved into our space and it is gone now ” said Vanloenen.

The veggie park farmers market is one of the organizations more frequently used markets in the area.



Vanloenen says with the farmers market reopening next week they are asking the community to help donate.



” we have not had anything stolen so this is something new we’ve never had tables stolen so it’s kind of unusual” said Vanloenen.

She also say a police report has been filed for the theft, so far no suspects have been identified but investigators are still looking.

If you like to donate to Augusta Locally Grown click here for more details!