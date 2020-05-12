Local Family YMCA centers offering summer camps for kids

As the summer approaches and many people are being asked to return to work, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids entertained.

The Family YMCA of the Greater Augusta area is offering day summer camps for kids. One week day camp sessions are available from May to August. Most day camps costs between $90 – $115. Unless otherwise specified, camp activities are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., with early drop-off beginning at 7 a.m. and late pick-up until 6 p.m. at no additional charge.

The Family YMCA website describes the camps: From arts and crafts, to swimming, to sports, there is something fun for all. Through our camps we offer a Summer Enrichment Program which focuses on S.T.E.A.M. ( Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) activities for campers.

On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced overnight summer camps will not be allowed. Summer day camps are allowed, but they must meet 32 different criteria.

“It’s going to look a little bit different than it has in the past, but we will be doing a traditional day camp at 11 different sites around the CSRA,” says Catie McCauley, Chief Operating Officer of the Family YMCA of Augusta.

“We are taking the utmost precaution as far as safety goes for the campers,” said McCauley. She says the local Family YMCA centers are taking what they learned from offering essential childcare during the pandemic and applying it to their summer camps to keep kids safe. That means camps will not be the same as years before.

“So some of the things that will look different, we won’t be having field trips this summer, and there will be a temperature check for the child when they come in,” says McCauley. “All of the drop off and pickup sites will be in a car line style outside, so the parents and families will not be coming in to our building locations,” she added.

McCauley says to keep things safe, they will only be able to offer about 30% of the usual spots available for each camp. “All of the groups are going to be sized to a 1 to 9 ratio, which is a much smaller ratio than what we’ve had in the past,” said McCauley.

“And the groups will stay together as they go from lunch to their different activities, so they’ll be in different spaces throughout our YMCA’s and campsites,” she added.

With high demand for things for kids to do during the summer, especially during the current pandemic, McCauley says spots are going quickly.

“Some of our camps are filling up pretty fast as you can imagine,” said McCauley.

“There are still spots across the association, but I do encourage if you need childcare, go ahead and get your kids registered,” said McCauley. “You can go ahead and put a deposit down for the weeks that you know you’ll need childcare,” she added.