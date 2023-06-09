AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Two deadly crashes in our area over the past week… involving ATVs and UTVs.

“we had some youths driving a UTV out on the road ways out in the county they lost control overturned, one was injured and one passed away” said Chief Deputy Mark McGraw, Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office

Redline Powersports in Augusta sells a variety of motor sport vehicles. Their top priority is safety for customers.

“First and foremost is going to be the helmet , helmet good eye protection you can replace or repair anything on you body expect for you head and your eternal organs you’re going to want to protect them as much as possible gloves are important too” said Justin Massey, Redline Powersports Augusta.

Massey says, while body protection is important, you also need to watch your speed when driving.

A lot of ATVs have warning labels , with age limits.

“ When we sell vehicles we try to go over them with a customer the best way we can but you know it’s a shorter process delivery but they do have these educational videos available where you can go online take the class learn more about the machine on how to properly safety operate it” said Massey.

Knowing the state laws for ATVs and UTVs is important as well.

“ATV’s and UTV’s can’t be registered in the state of Georgia so you not supposed to have them on public roadways it’s illegal to have them on public roadways the only way you really can ride them is on private property” said Chief Deputy McGraw.

When driving your ATVs , it’s illegal to drive under the influence and also causes crashes that can be prevented.