Local event scheduled to honor Black History Month

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The 1st Annual Kulturefest will be taking place on February 6th and 7th, 2021, creating excitement amongst members of the community in the area.

The theme of the show is “UNITY.” Bringing crafters, motivational speakers, musical performers and spoken word artists together with consumers of the community that celebrates their culture.

The Kulturefest is a family orientated event coordinated by the salon owner and operator of Kreative Kulture, Kathlyn McKie.

The two-day event will take place at the Augusta Centre Indoor Market located at 1507 Northleg Road in Augusta.

There will be live performances and guest speakers including Carmen Clark, LaToya Colbert, MeMe Yahsal, Ricky Leverett Jr, Shenaey Sharpton, Crystal Jones, Larissa Young, and gospel dancers ‘The Experience”.

Fashion designs by Melanie Caballero of Ashley Victorian.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy shopping with vendors.

This is a free family event. Social distancing will be enforced.

2021 Kulturefest:

February 6th & 7th

Augusta Centre Indoor Market

1507 Northleg Road in Augusta

For vendor info call Kathlyn McKie @ 706-833-0523 or email her at k.mckie@yahoo.com.