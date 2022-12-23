AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Emergency management agencies in the area and power companies are working to decrease the impact of this cold weather, and have tips for people to stay safe and warm over the weekend.

They’re urging people to stay inside, and to remember the three P’s: Pets, plants, and pipes.

Turning off sprinkler systems is also important.

“Keep a little water running, cover your plants if you don’t want them to die, and if you’re cold outside your pets are cold so be mindful of that,” said Andrew Jensen, the deputy director for Richmond County EMA.

Power outages are also common with this type of weather.

“If the power goes out, they’re using space heaters and wood heaters and everything,” said Amylia Lester, the PIO for Burke County EMA. “Just please take all the necessary precautions, and it’s a good idea to go ahead and check smoke detectors as well as carbon monoxide detectors. Hopefully they’re battery operated and could still alert people if needed.”

Georgia Power officials say they’ve already restored power for around 120,000 people as of this morning, and will keep working to restore outages as quickly as possible.

“We have crews in the field working now to safely and swiftly restore power to the affected customers all over the state,” said Andrew Vickery, the region communication specialist for Georgia Power.

Local law enforcement is prepared to help as well. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office activated its emergency response team on Friday to assist with EMA if needed.

“The main thing is that they have enough supplies to last them for a couple of days. With the high winds, we get power outages and trees fall on the power lines, watch out for stuff like that,” said Captain Jimmy Wylds, the PIO for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. “And if they don’t have to come out and drive, then don’t.”

The emergency response team will be activated until Monday.

To sign up for Burke County EMA notifications, click here.

To sign up for Richmond County EMA notifications, click here.

To sign up for Columbia County EMA notifications, click here.