Local educator looks to inspire children with new book “Just A Kid”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An educator in Barnwell County is proving that anything is possible.

Vet and Williston-Elko Middle School teacher James Kelly has written a book called “Just A Kid.” The work is targeted to elementary school students, but the message can stretch even further. “It kind of takes the mind of a child and shows us all the whims that we put on children as adults sometimes can affect their judgment,” Kelly told weekend GMA anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk.

In the book, the character Serenity takes the reader on a journey of how parents and guardians can positively and sometimes negatively affect a child’s mind.

The illustrations are by a self-described lover of drawing, Brian Richardson. They took a year to be completed. “Anytime I can do that and kind of give back to the community, I love to do that,” he shared. After connecting online more than a year ago, he and Kelly met recently for the project. “James was gung ho from the very beginning. He wanted to get this idea out there,” the illustrator said.

The drawing looks as if it’s coming from a child’s mind. “So I wanted it to look kind of, sort of like a kid may have drawn it.”

“Children may not get this message from anywhere else, so a book might be the best connection for them,” Kelly said. There are community outreach efforts underway to get the book in the hands of children who could use the motivation and the inspiration, including read-alouds at local Aiken County Schools and working with the summer camp program with Aiken Parks and Recreation at Odell Weeks. He also added that in underprivileged areas, he is providing the book at cost or a little bit above cost; “that way, we can reach everyone with this message because we believe it should be out there and they may not get it anywhere else,” he shared.

The book is available on Amazon.com, the Augusta Book Exchange, and Pitter Patter Children’s Boutique in Aiken. Kelly has plans to get “Just A Kid” on more locations within the Augusta area.