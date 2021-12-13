Local donation drives give back to tornado victims in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Local companies in Augusta are now partnering up to give back to families in Kentucky after tornadoes devastated the area and destroyed more than a thousand homes.

Leaders from Augusta Marriott are partnering with KAMO to collect donations to send to Kentucky.

Items like non perishable food, blankets and diapers will be collected this week and then driven to Kentucky next weekend.

“They have nothing. That whole city and town is wiped out. We just want to help them. This is Christmas and Americans are used to giving to other Americans and that’s what we want to do,” VP of Augusta Marriott Darryl Leech said.

Others in the community are also lending a helping hand — some have taken to social media to start donation drives for the impacted families.

” We as a community and as a humanity need to come together need no matter what. No matter the situation and be there for each other,” Brandon Michael said.

Katie Sargent is also collecting donations — her mother in law and sister lost everything in the tornadoes.

” Essentially they’ve lost everything. They were only in their pajamas. So that’s the only clothes they had on their backs,” Sargent said.

She’s already received an outpouring of support from the community and is thankful for people who are willing to help.

” I truly never thought I would get the response that I’ve gotten, but we’ve gotten a lot more than we ever anticipated,” Sargent said.

A Go Fund me to help Katie’s family: https://www.gofundme.com

If you would like to donate to other tornado victims you can drop off items at KAMO from 8:30 to 4:30pm Monday through Friday. They are located at 1326 Reynolds Street.