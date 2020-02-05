Local counseling facility burglarized, police have questions

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find the man in the picture.

They say they want to question him about a burglary that happened at 3633 Wheeler Road in Augusta. That’s “The Atrium” office building.

Authorities say “Behavioral Health” located in Suite #365 was burglarized January 23. Employees there tell NewsChannel 6, according to surveillance video, the man in the picture seemed to know his way around the office.

If you know this man or where he may be please contact the RCSO.